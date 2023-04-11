Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SECDEF hosts UK Defense Secretary [Image 11 of 11]

    SECDEF hosts UK Defense Secretary

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. John Wright 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III bids farewell to United Kingdom Secretary of State for Defense Ben Wallace after a bilateral exchange meeting at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., April 17, 2023. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. John Wright)

    Date Taken: 04.17.2023
    Date Posted: 04.18.2023 08:01
    Photo ID: 7745756
    VIRIN: 230417-D-KY598-2142
    Resolution: 6568x4379
    Size: 13.1 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    DoD
    Pentagon
    Secretary of Defense
    SecDef
    bilateral
    United Kingdom Secretary of State for Defense

