Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III bids farewell to United Kingdom Secretary of State for Defense Ben Wallace after a bilateral exchange meeting at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., April 17, 2023. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. John Wright)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2023 08:01
|Photo ID:
|7745756
|VIRIN:
|230417-D-KY598-2142
|Resolution:
|6568x4379
|Size:
|13.1 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SECDEF hosts UK Defense Secretary [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt John Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
