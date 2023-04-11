Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    When a U.S. Army emblem becomes a U.S. Air Force work of art [Image 2 of 6]

    When a U.S. Army emblem becomes a U.S. Air Force work of art

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    06.11.1674

    Photo by Senior Airman Stephani Barge 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Morgana Hepburn, left, 378th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron Emergency Manager, is recognized by U.S. Army Lt. Col. Kimani Smith, from the 1st Battalion, 182nd Infantry Regiment, at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kindgom of Saudi Arabia, April 18, 2023. The 1st Battalion, 182nd Infantry Regiment is one of only three U.S. Army units that trace their lineage to the battles in Lexington, Concord and Arlington on April 19, 1775. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Stephani Barge)

    Date Taken: 06.11.1674
    Date Posted: 04.18.2023 05:32
    Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA
