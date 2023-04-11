U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Matt Slayton, 351st Air Refueling Squadron pilot, gave Sunbury and Walton Sea cadets a tour of a static KC-135 Stratotanker Aircraft at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, April 13, 2023. The cadets were given the opportunity to observe how several career fields in the U.S. Air Force operate in tandem to execute the 100th ARW’s global air refueling mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.13.2023 Date Posted: 04.18.2023 05:09 Photo ID: 7745601 VIRIN: 230413-F-NR913-0008 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.5 MB Location: GB Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sunbury and Walton Sea Cadets visit RAF Mildenhall [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Viviam Chiu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.