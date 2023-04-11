Sunbury and Walton Sea Cadets visit RAF Mildenhall

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brandon Johns, 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, gave Sunbury and Walton Sea cadets a tour of a static KC-135 stratotanker aircraft during a tour at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, April 13, 2023. The 100th Air Refueling Wing employs KC-135 stratotanker aircraft to perform critical air refueling across Europe and Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)

