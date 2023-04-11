Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sunbury and Walton Sea Cadets visit RAF Mildenhall [Image 6 of 8]

    Sunbury and Walton Sea Cadets visit RAF Mildenhall

    UNITED KINGDOM

    04.13.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Viviam Chiu 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Matt Slayton, 351st Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft pilot, gave Sunbury and Walton Sea Cadets a brief and tour of the KC-135 at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, April 13, 2023. Cadets learned about aviation, the KC-135’s refueling capabilities, and the 100th Air Refueling Wing’s critical air refueling mission across Europe and Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)

    This work, Sunbury and Walton Sea Cadets visit RAF Mildenhall [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Viviam Chiu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

