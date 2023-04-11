U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Matt Slayton, 351st Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft pilot, gave Sunbury and Walton Sea Cadets a brief and tour of the KC-135 at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, April 13, 2023. Cadets learned about aviation, the KC-135’s refueling capabilities, and the 100th Air Refueling Wing’s critical air refueling mission across Europe and Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2023 05:09
|Photo ID:
|7745599
|VIRIN:
|230413-F-NR913-0006
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.1 MB
|Location:
|GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Sunbury and Walton Sea Cadets visit RAF Mildenhall [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Viviam Chiu, identified by DVIDS
