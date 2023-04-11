Sunbury and Walton Sea Cadets visit RAF Mildenhall

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Matt Slayton, 351st Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft pilot, gave Sunbury and Walton Sea Cadets a brief and tour of the KC-135 at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, April 13, 2023. Cadets learned about aviation, the KC-135’s refueling capabilities, and the 100th Air Refueling Wing’s critical air refueling mission across Europe and Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)

