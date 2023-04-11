U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kevin Hartman, 100th Maintenance Squadron Fabrication Flight journeyman, gave Sunbury and Walton Sea cadets a tour and tutorial of equipment used to bend metal at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, April 13, 2023. The 100th MXS fabrication flight employs tools such as water jets, 3-D printers, and bracket connectors to maintain or improve aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2023 05:09
|Photo ID:
|7745598
|VIRIN:
|230413-F-NR913-0005
|Resolution:
|5124x3660
|Size:
|1.28 MB
|Location:
|GB
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sunbury and Walton Sea Cadets visit RAF Mildenhall [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Viviam Chiu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
