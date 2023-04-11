Sunbury and Walton Sea cadets huddle in a life raft during a demonstration of Survival, Escape, Recovery and Evasion equipment used in water and land survival during a tour at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, April 13, 2023. The raft, which can be used as a shelter, includes a black cover that also serves as camouflage against threats at night. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2023 05:09
|Photo ID:
|7745597
|VIRIN:
|230413-F-NR913-0004
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.66 MB
|Location:
|GB
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sunbury and Walton Sea Cadets visit RAF Mildenhall [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Viviam Chiu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
