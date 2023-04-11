Sunbury and Walton Sea Cadets visit RAF Mildenhall

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Mark Mitchell, 100th Air Refueling Wing Survival, Escape, Recovery and Evasion instructor, taught Sunbury and Walton Sea cadets about SERE equipment used in water and land survival during a tour at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, April 13, 2023. SERE training personnel provide realistic scenarios and work with flight crew to provide them with survival techniques in the event of an aircraft crash. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)

