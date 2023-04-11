U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Mark Mitchell, 100th Air Refueling Wing Survival, Escape, Recovery and Evasion instructor, gave Sunbury and Walton Sea cadets a demonstration of equipment used in water and land survival during a tour at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, April 13, 2023. The demonstration included life jacket operations, water survival raft setup and camouflage, along with an explanation of the SERE career field. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.13.2023 Date Posted: 04.18.2023 05:09 Photo ID: 7745594 VIRIN: 230413-F-NR913-0001 Resolution: 5215x3725 Size: 1.05 MB Location: GB Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sunbury and Walton Sea Cadets visit RAF Mildenhall [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Viviam Chiu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.