    Sunbury and Walton Sea Cadets visit RAF Mildenhall [Image 1 of 8]

    Sunbury and Walton Sea Cadets visit RAF Mildenhall

    UNITED KINGDOM

    04.13.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Viviam Chiu 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Mark Mitchell, 100th Air Refueling Wing Survival, Escape, Recovery and Evasion instructor, gave Sunbury and Walton Sea cadets a demonstration of equipment used in water and land survival during a tour at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, April 13, 2023. The demonstration included life jacket operations, water survival raft setup and camouflage, along with an explanation of the SERE career field. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)

    This work, Sunbury and Walton Sea Cadets visit RAF Mildenhall [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Viviam Chiu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

