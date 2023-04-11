Royal Australian Air Force Commodore Meets With COMLOG WESTPAC

230418-N-HG389-0009 SINGAPORE (Apr. 18, 2023) - Royal Australian Air Force Air Commodore Tony McCormack, left, meets with Rear Adm. Mark Melson, Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific (COMLOG WESTPAC)/Task Force 73, during a scheduled visit to Sembawang Naval Installation (SNI), Apr. 18. COMLOG WESTPAC supports deployed surface units and aircraft carriers, along with regional Allies and partners, to facilitate patrols in the South China Sea, participation in naval exercises and responses to natural disasters. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon Parker/Released)

