    Royal Australian Air Force Commodore Meets With COMLOG WESTPAC

    SINGAPORE

    04.18.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Parker 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    230418-N-HG389-0009 SINGAPORE (Apr. 18, 2023) - Royal Australian Air Force Air Commodore Tony McCormack, left, meets with Rear Adm. Mark Melson, Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific (COMLOG WESTPAC)/Task Force 73, during a scheduled visit to Sembawang Naval Installation (SNI), Apr. 18. COMLOG WESTPAC supports deployed surface units and aircraft carriers, along with regional Allies and partners, to facilitate patrols in the South China Sea, participation in naval exercises and responses to natural disasters. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon Parker/Released)

    Australia
    COMLOG WESTPAC
    CLWP

