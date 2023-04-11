NSA Souda Bay’s Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Camryn Erby’s Reenlistment Ceremony

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (April 14, 2023) Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Camryn Erby, a native of Prince George’s County, Md., assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, Greece, recites the Oath of Enlistment during her reenlistment ceremony on April 14, 2023. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Delaney S. Jensen/Released)

