Agile Bison 23 First Aid Operations

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Paris Bell, a landing zone safety officer with the 435th Contingency Response Group, radios his departure from the camp during Exercise Agile Bison, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, March 08, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

