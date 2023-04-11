Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Agile Bison 23 First Aid Operations [Image 4 of 6]

    Agile Bison 23 First Aid Operations

    CHIèVRES, WHT, BELGIUM

    08.18.1678

    Photo by Pierre Courtejoie 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tyler Karr, 435th Contingency Response Squadron team chief, right, reports to an evaluator during Exercise Agile Bison, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, March 08, 2023. Over 120 members executed contingency responses, construction and expeditionary training while building partnerships with NATO allies. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.1678
    Date Posted: 04.18.2023 03:38
    Photo ID: 7745474
    VIRIN: 230308-A-BD610-2059
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 10.82 MB
    Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Agile Bison 23 First Aid Operations [Image 6 of 6], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    435th Air Ground Operations Wing
    435 AGOW
    StrongEurope
    USArmyEurope

