U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Charles Escobar, independent duty medical technician with the 435th Contingency Response Support Squadron, 435th Contingency Response Group, interacts with a simulated casualty during Exercise Agile Bison, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, March 08, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)
Date Taken:
|03.08.2023
Date Posted:
|04.18.2023 03:37
Location:
|CHIEVRES, WHT, BE
This work, Agile Bison 23 First Aid Operations [Image 6 of 6], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
