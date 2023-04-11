Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Agile Bison 23 First Aid Operations [Image 1 of 6]

    Agile Bison 23 First Aid Operations

    CHIEVRES, WHT, BELGIUM

    03.08.2023

    Photo by Pierre Courtejoie 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Blake Fagan, 435th Contingency Response Group operations superintendent and exercise evaluator, receives medical help from Capt. Jon Price, flight surgeon with the 435th Contingency Response Support Squadron, 435th CRG, in the medical tent during Exercise Agile Bison, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, March 8, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

