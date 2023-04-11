Agile Bison 23 First Aid Operations

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Blake Fagan, 435th Contingency Response Group operations superintendent and exercise evaluator, receives medical help from Capt. Jon Price, flight surgeon with the 435th Contingency Response Support Squadron, 435th CRG, in the medical tent during Exercise Agile Bison, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, March 8, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

