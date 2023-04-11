Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wayne. E. Meyer Conducts Underway Replenishment [Image 3 of 6]

    Wayne. E. Meyer Conducts Underway Replenishment

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    04.15.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Mykala Keckeisen 

    USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108)

    230415-N-MK109-1032 PHILIPPINE SEA (April 15, 2023) U.S. Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) conduct an underway replenishment with the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Washington Chambers (T-AKE 11). Wayne E. Meyer, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mykala Keckeisen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2023
    Date Posted: 04.18.2023 01:41
    Photo ID: 7745156
    VIRIN: 230415-N-MK109-1032
    Resolution: 7137x4763
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wayne. E. Meyer Conducts Underway Replenishment [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Mykala Keckeisen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Nimitz Conducts Underway Replenishment
    Wayne E. Meyer Conducts Underway Replenishment
    Wayne. E. Meyer Conducts Underway Replenishment
    Wayne E. Meyer Conducts Underway Replenishment
    Wayne. E. Meyer Conducts Underway Replenishment
    Wayne. E. Meyer Conducts Underway Replenishment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 68
    Nimitz Carrier Strike Group
    DDG 108
    Underway Replenishment
    USS Wayne E. Meyer

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT