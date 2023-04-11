Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG-KA Welcomes Back New Police Chief [Image 2 of 2]

    USAG-KA Welcomes Back New Police Chief

    MARSHALL ISLANDS

    03.25.2023

    Photo by James Brantley 

    U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll

    Newly promoted Kwajalein Police Chief Thomas Prim, left, gets his badge adjusted March 25, 2023, by his wife Jenny and son Philip, on U.S. Army Garrsion-Kwajalein Atoll.

    Date Taken: 03.25.2023
    This work, USAG-KA Welcomes Back New Police Chief [Image 2 of 2], by James Brantley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USAG-KA Community Welcomes Back New Police Chief

    U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll

