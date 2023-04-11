Newly promoted Kwajalein Police Chief Thomas Prim, left, gets his badge adjusted March 25, 2023, by his wife Jenny and son Philip, on U.S. Army Garrsion-Kwajalein Atoll.
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2023 01:33
|Photo ID:
|7745135
|VIRIN:
|230325-A-NF640-0029
|Resolution:
|668x1000
|Size:
|192.6 KB
|Location:
|MH
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAG-KA Welcomes Back New Police Chief [Image 2 of 2], by James Brantley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USAG-KA Community Welcomes Back New Police Chief
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT