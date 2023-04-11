U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll Command Sgt. Maj. Ernest Miller, right, accepts the garrison colors from Col. Tom Pugsley, USAG-KA commander, during the November 2022 Assumption of Responsibility ceremony.
This work, USAG-KA Command Sergeant Major Enlisted To See The World And To Make A Difference, by Jessica Dambruch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
