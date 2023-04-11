U.S. Army Pfc. Brayan Chinnery, a water purification specialist representing the Virgin Islands Army National Guard, navigates through an obstacle course during the 2023 Region III Army National Guard State Best Warrior Competition April 17, 2023, on Fort Benning, Georgia. The Region III Best Warrior Competition tested the adaptiveness and lethality of our forces. National Guard Citizen-Soldier’s remain ready and resilient to meet the nation’s challenges. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pfc. Princess Alexandria Higgins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.17.2023 Date Posted: 04.18.2023 00:34 Photo ID: 7745081 VIRIN: 230417-A-AE768-168 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 8.52 MB Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, How High? [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Princess Alexandria Higgins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.