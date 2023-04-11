Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Steady [Image 2 of 10]

    Steady

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2023

    Photo by Spc. Princess Alexandria Higgins 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jared Zerhusen, a military police officer representing the Kentucky Army National Guard, navigates through an obstacle course during the 2023 Region III Army National Guard State Best Warrior Competition April 17, 2023, on Fort Benning, Georgia. The Region III Best Warrior Competition tested the adaptiveness and lethality of our forces. National Guard Citizen-Soldier’s remain ready and resilient to meet the nation’s challenges. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pfc. Princess Alexandria Higgins)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2023
    Date Posted: 04.18.2023 00:35
    Photo ID: 7745078
    VIRIN: 230417-A-AE768-114
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 5.84 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Steady [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Princess Alexandria Higgins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Straddle
    Steady
    Leap
    One Leg Over
    How High?
    And Over
    Breath Easy
    Reach Up High
    Step Up
    Eye on the Prize

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Kentucky Army National Guard
    R3BWC2023
    2023 Region III Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT