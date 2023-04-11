Keep Pushing

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2023

    Photo by Spc. Princess Alexandria Higgins 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Sgt. Quentin Holden, a UH-60 helicopter crew chief representing the Georgia Army National Guard, navigates through an obstacle course during the 2023 Region III Army National Guard State Best Warrior Competition April 17, 2023, on Fort Benning, Georgia. The Region III Best Warrior Competition tested the adaptiveness and lethality of our forces. National Guard Citizen-Soldier’s remain ready and resilient to meet the nation’s challenges. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pfc. Princess Alexandria Higgins)

    Date Taken: 04.17.2023
    Date Posted: 04.18.2023 00:35
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Georgia Army National Guard
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    R3BWC2023
    2023 Region III Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition

