Climbing Through

U.S. Army Sgt. Joshua Kirby, a combat engineer representing the Florida Army National Guard, navigates through an obstacle course during the 2023 Region III Army National Guard State Best Warrior Competition April 17, 2023, on Fort Benning, Georgia. The Region III Best Warrior Competition tested the adaptiveness and lethality of our forces. National Guard Citizen-Soldier’s remain ready and resilient to meet the nation’s challenges. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pfc. Princess Alexandria Higgins)

Date Taken: 04.17.2023 Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US