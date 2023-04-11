CFAS Receives JANAFA Award

Capt. David Adams, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), and Command Master Chief Dennis Hunt (far right), pose for a photo with award recipients after receiving a U.S.-Japan Navy Friendship Association (JANAFA) award for the promotion of friendship and mutual understanding between the United States Navy and JMSDF during the JANAFA Annual Reception in Tokyo, April 7, 2023. JANAFA holds the annual reception to recognize U.S. Navy and JMSDF Sailors whose actions enhanced bilateral relationships between the sea services and within their local communities. (U.S. Navy Photo by Nikolas Donley)

