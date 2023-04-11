Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAS Receives JANAFA Award [Image 3 of 5]

    CFAS Receives JANAFA Award

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    04.14.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Capt. David Adams, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), and Command Master Chief Dennis Hunt, pose for a photo with retired Japan Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF) Vice Adm. Yasuhiro Shigeoka, president of the U.S.-Japan Navy Friendship Association (JANAFA), prior to receiving a JANAFA award for the promotion of friendship and mutual understanding between the United States Navy and JMSDF during the JANAFA Annual Reception in Tokyo, April 7, 2023. JANAFA holds the annual reception to recognize U.S. Navy and JMSDF Sailors whose actions enhanced bilateral relationships between the sea services and within their local communities. (U.S. Navy Photo by Nikolas Donley)

    Bilateral
    JANAFA
    U.S.-Japan Navy Friendship Association

