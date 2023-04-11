Capt. David Adams, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), shakes hands with retired Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Vice Adm. Yasuhiro Shigeoka, president of the U.S.-Japan Navy Friendship Association (JANAFA), prior to receiving an JANAFA award for the promotion of friendship and mutual understanding between the United States Navy and JMSDF during the JANAFA Annual Reception in Tokyo, April 7, 2023. JANAFA holds the annual reception to recognize U.S. Navy and JMSDF Sailors whose actions enhanced bilateral relationships between the sea services and within their local communities. (U.S. Navy Photo by Nikolas Donley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.14.2023 Date Posted: 04.18.2023 00:20 Photo ID: 7745062 VIRIN: 230414-N-ZZ999-1002 Resolution: 2245x2994 Size: 1.33 MB Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CFAS Receives JANAFA Award [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.