    Decatur Boat Operations With USNS Carl Brashear [Image 4 of 6]

    Decatur Boat Operations With USNS Carl Brashear

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    04.16.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class David Negron 

    USS DECATUR

    230416-N-SN516-1108 PHILIPPINE SEA (April 16, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors lower a rigid-hull inflatable boat (RHIB) aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73). Decatur, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David Negron)

    This work, Decatur Boat Operations With USNS Carl Brashear [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 David Negron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

