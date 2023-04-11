Decatur Boat Operations With USNS Carl Brashear

230416-N-SN516-1108 PHILIPPINE SEA (April 16, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors lower a rigid-hull inflatable boat (RHIB) aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73). Decatur, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David Negron)

