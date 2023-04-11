230416-N-SN516-1141 PHILIPPINE SEA (April 16, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors from the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73) transit to the fleet dry cargo/ammunition ship USNS Carl Brashear (T-AKE 7) aboard a rigid-hull inflatable boat (RHIB). Decatur, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David Negron)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2023 20:21
|Photo ID:
|7744729
|VIRIN:
|230416-N-SN516-1141
|Resolution:
|5997x3998
|Size:
|818.47 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Decatur Boat Operations With USNS Carl Brashear [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 David Negron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
