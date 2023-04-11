SAN DIEGO (April 17, 2023) – U.S. Navy Aviation Support Equipment Technician 3rd Class Juan Tolosa, from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., removes a screw on a diesel hydraulic power supply in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), April 17, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt is currently pier side at Naval Air Station North Island, San Diego, to complete maintenance and to conduct training and certifications in preparation for upcoming at-sea evolutions. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Winton Ban)

