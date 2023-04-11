Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    55th ECG WHM Flight 2023

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Stephens 

    355th Wing

    Aircrew from the 55th Electronic Combat Group pose for a photo at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 30, 2023. An all-female aircrew flew in recognition of Women’s History Month. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Stephens)

    Date Taken: 03.30.2023
    Date Posted: 04.17.2023 18:49
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
