Aircrew from the 55th Electronic Combat Group pose for a photo at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 30, 2023. An all-female aircrew flew in recognition of Women’s History Month. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Stephens)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2023 18:49
|Photo ID:
|7744543
|VIRIN:
|230330-F-CJ465-1247
|Resolution:
|3976x2237
|Size:
|1.76 MB
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 55th ECG WHM Flight 2023 [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Jacob Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
