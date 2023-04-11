Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Welcome Center Team Photo [Image 2 of 2]

    Welcome Center Team Photo

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Stephens 

    355th Wing

    The Welcome Center Team poses for a photo at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., April 14, 2023. The Welcome Center is a one-stop shop to assist Airmen with in-processing at DM. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Stephens)

    Airmen
    Air Combat Command
    Airpower
    Davis-Monthan Air Force Base
    U.S. Air Force
    355th Wing

