The Welcome Center Team poses for a photo at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., April 14, 2023. The Welcome Center is a one-stop shop to assist Airmen with in-processing at DM. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Stephens)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2023 18:37
|Photo ID:
|7744533
|VIRIN:
|230414-F-CJ465-2004
|Resolution:
|3620x2411
|Size:
|4.43 MB
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Welcome Center Team Photo [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Jacob Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
