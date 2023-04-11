Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Belligerent Badger 23 Joint Readiness Training Center Exercise

    Belligerent Badger 23 Joint Readiness Training Center Exercise

    VOLK FIELD AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, WI, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica 

    375th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Sophia Guerrero, 375th Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment, is instructed by a Wing Inspection Team member during a Joint Readiness Training Center exercise at Belligerent Badger 23 on Volk Field Air National Guard Base, Wisconsin, April 15, 2023. Approximately 50 Airmen went through the JRTC each day covering key readiness training like Tactical Combat Casualty Care, and chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense skills training. (U.S. Air Force photo by )

    TAGS

    JRTC
    BB 23
    Belligerent Badger

