Cadets with University Alaska Anchorage Army ROTC Seawolf Detachment and University Alaska Fairbanks Army ROTC Nanook Battalion train together during the Operation Valkyrie Sheild spring 2023 field training exercise at Camp Mad Bull on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson April 14, 2023. The training includes mission planning, application of individual and collective fundamentals of tactics through the execution of simulated deployment, basic rifle marksmanship, and a basic soldier skill assessment. Cadets are assessed on Army Leadership Requirements Model attributes and competencies, their ability to demonstrate proficiency in Basic Officer Leadership Course tasks, and their confidence in military operations at the tactical level in an austere and complex environment in preparation for Cadet Summer Training 2023.



Cadets conducted realistic maneuvers against a dynamic threat. Throughout this phase, Cadets built terrain models, conducted rehearsals using recon, raid, and defense training to occupy and defend a patrol base.



The University of Alaska Army ROTC program is a cooperative effort between the U.S. Army, the Alaska Army National Guard and the UAA and UAF to educate, train and prepare students to serve as officers in the Army, Army Reserve or Army National Guard. To learn more visit https://www.uaf.edu/rotc/ or https://www.uaa.alaska.edu/academics/community-and-technical-college/departments/army-rotc/index.cshtml

