    Four F-35A Lightning II's stopped at Tinker Air Force Base for fuel

    UNITED STATES

    04.14.2023

    Photo by Mark Hybers 

    72nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Four F-35A Lightning IIs from Hill Air Force Base arrived at Tinker Friday, April 14 for fuel. If you didn't see them, you surely heard the F135 engines rumbling the airfield upon departure. The men and women of the Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex' Heavy Maintenance Center have done incredible work keeping these engines moving ahead of schedule ensuring the F35's are mission ready. The incredible work earned the 544th Propulsion Maintenance Squadron the Robert T. Mason Award, a Department of Defense award for Depot-level maintenance. Team Tinker Honorary Commanders were on the installation getting a tour and also got to witness American Airpower in action!

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2023
    Date Posted: 04.17.2023 16:58
    Photo ID: 7744371
    VIRIN: 230414-F-QW604-013
    Resolution: 2862x1610
    Size: 3.8 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Four F-35A Lightning II's stopped at Tinker Air Force Base for fuel, by Mark Hybers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    Airman Magazine
    United States Air Force
    F-35A Lightning II
    AirForceNewswire

