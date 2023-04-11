Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Irwin celebrates Month of the Military Child [Image 4 of 5]

    Fort Irwin celebrates Month of the Military Child

    FORT IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2023

    Photo by renita wickes 

    National Training Center and Fort Irwin

    Members of the Fort Irwin community gather for a Spring Fling celebrating Month of the Military Child April 8, 2023, at Fort Irwin, California. (Photo by Renita Wickes)

    Date Taken: 04.08.2023
    Date Posted: 04.17.2023 17:04
    Photo ID: 7744341
    VIRIN: 230408-A-AB123-0003
    Resolution: 2016x1512
    Size: 934.59 KB
    Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    Fort Irwin
    National Training Center
    NTC
    Month of the Military Child
    MOMC
    Lead Train Win

