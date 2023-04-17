Navy Exchange Service Command Earns VETS Indexes Recognized Employer Award

Nearly half of NEXCOM’s 13,000 global workforce is military affiliated including U. S. Navy veterans, retired Chief Yeoman Robert Ross, Executive Assistant to the Chief Executive Officer and retired Senior Chief Storekeeper Cleveland Rogers, Office Services Manager. NEXCOM enables warfighter readiness and strengthens the Navy quality of life mission by providing essential products, services, uniforms and hospitality for military communities worldwide.

