    Navy Exchange Service Command Earns VETS Indexes Recognized Employer Award

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2023

    Photo by Kristine Sturkie 

    Navy Exchange Service Command

    Nearly half of NEXCOM’s 13,000 global workforce is military affiliated including U. S. Navy veterans, retired Chief Yeoman Robert Ross, Executive Assistant to the Chief Executive Officer and retired Senior Chief Storekeeper Cleveland Rogers, Office Services Manager. NEXCOM enables warfighter readiness and strengthens the Navy quality of life mission by providing essential products, services, uniforms and hospitality for military communities worldwide.

    Date Taken: 04.16.2023
    Date Posted: 04.17.2023 15:29
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US 
