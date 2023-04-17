Barksdale participates in Global Thunder 23

Maintainers from the 20th Maintenance Squadron converse with defenders from the 5th Bomb Wing Security Forces Squadron during Global Thunder 23 at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., April 12, 2023. Global Thunder is an annual command and control exercise designed to train U.S. Strategic Command forces and assess joint operational readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nia Jacobs)

