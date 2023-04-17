Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Barksdale participates in Global Thunder 23 [Image 5 of 7]

    Barksdale participates in Global Thunder 23

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Nia Jacobs 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Fire control specialists from the 2nd Civil Engineer Squadron respond to a ground emergency during Global Thunder 23 at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., April 12, 2023. Global Thunder is an annual command and control exercise designed to train U.S. Strategic Command forces and assess joint operational readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nia Jacobs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2023
    Date Posted: 04.17.2023 15:34
    Photo ID: 7744187
    VIRIN: 230412-F-FE180-0526
    Resolution: 5806x3871
    Size: 1.42 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Barksdale participates in Global Thunder 23 [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Nia Jacobs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Barksdale participates in Global Thunder 23
    Barksdale participates in Global Thunder 23
    Barksdale participates in Global Thunder 23
    Barksdale participates in Global Thunder 23
    Barksdale participates in Global Thunder 23
    Barksdale participates in Global Thunder 23
    Barksdale participates in Global Thunder 23

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Exercise
    Barksdale Air Force Base
    2nd Bomb Wing
    2nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
    Global Deterrence
    Striker Nation
    Global Thunder 23
    GT23
    B52HStratoFortress Defenders
    2nd Security Forces Squadron 2nd Maintenance Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT