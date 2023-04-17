Airmen from 2nd and 5th Security Forces Squadrons secure an area of the flightline during Global Thunder 23 at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., April 12, 2023. Global Thunder is an invaluable training opportunity to exercise all U.S. Strategic Command mission areas and create the conditions for strategic deterrence against a variety of threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nia Jacobs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.12.2023 Date Posted: 04.17.2023 15:34 Photo ID: 7744185 VIRIN: 230412-F-FE180-0532 Resolution: 5673x3782 Size: 1.09 MB Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Barksdale participates in Global Thunder 23 [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Nia Jacobs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.