    AFRICOM commander visits SETAF-AF [Image 2 of 2]

    AFRICOM commander visits SETAF-AF

    ITALY

    04.03.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Matthew Prewitt 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    Senior leaders from U.S. Africa Command and its components gathered to discuss the way ahead during the semi-annual U.S. Africa Command Component Commanders’ Conference, held at Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy, April 3-5, 2023. The 2023 Africa Senior Enlisted Leaders Conference components to collaborate and discuss key
    challenges faced across the continent. (U.S. Army Photo By Sgt. Matthew Prewitt)

    Date Taken: 04.03.2023
