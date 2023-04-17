Senior leaders from U.S. Africa Command and its components gathered to discuss the way ahead during the semi-annual U.S. Africa Command Component Commanders’ Conference, held at Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy, April 3-5, 2023. The 2023 Africa Senior Enlisted Leaders Conference components to collaborate and discuss key
challenges faced across the continent. (U.S. Army Photo By Sgt. Matthew Prewitt)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2023 14:02
|Photo ID:
|7743982
|VIRIN:
|230403-A-SH238-003
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|19.21 MB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AFRICOM commander visits SETAF-AF [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Matthew Prewitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT