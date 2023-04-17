Recent Coast Guard Training Center Cape May graduate embraces new assignment aboard USCGC Eagle

Coast Guard Seaman Nickolas Rojas, a crew member assigned to USCGC Eagle (WIX 327), poses for a photo aboard Eagle, April 17, 2023, while underway in the Atlantic Ocean. Eagle conducted a four-month summer deployment, sailing across the Atlantic Ocean, to teach practical seamanship skills to the future leaders of the U.S. Coast Guard and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s commissioned officer corps, foreign military personnel as well as partner members from Tall Ships America. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Hillard)

Date Taken: 04.17.2023 Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN