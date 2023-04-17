Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defining Decade: CNR Talks Future Naval Power at Sea-Air-Space

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2023

    Photo by Michael Walls 

    Office of Naval Research

    Chief of Naval Research (CNR) Rear Adm. Lorin Selby recently gave a presentation at the Navy League’s Sea-Air-Space Exposition, the largest maritime expo in the United States, held at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in Maryland.

    Titled “The Defining Decade: The Future is Now,” the CNR’s speech focused on how, in the coming years, the U.S Navy and Marine Corps will encounter new challenges to their operational capabilities. From climate change to adversaries with enhanced technological capabilities, these challenges will require naval forces that are innovative, agile and ready to adapt to new realities.

    (U.S. Navy photo by Michael Walls)

    Date Taken: 04.04.2023
    Date Posted: 04.17.2023 13:21
    Photo ID: 7743919
    VIRIN: 230417-N-NO201-1001
    Resolution: 1848x1228
    Size: 1.45 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defining Decade: CNR Talks Future Naval Power at Sea-Air-Space, by Michael Walls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

