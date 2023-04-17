Defining Decade: CNR Talks Future Naval Power at Sea-Air-Space

Chief of Naval Research (CNR) Rear Adm. Lorin Selby recently gave a presentation at the Navy League’s Sea-Air-Space Exposition, the largest maritime expo in the United States, held at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in Maryland.



Titled “The Defining Decade: The Future is Now,” the CNR’s speech focused on how, in the coming years, the U.S Navy and Marine Corps will encounter new challenges to their operational capabilities. From climate change to adversaries with enhanced technological capabilities, these challenges will require naval forces that are innovative, agile and ready to adapt to new realities.



(U.S. Navy photo by Michael Walls)

