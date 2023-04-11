Barksdale participates in Global Thunder 23

A B-52H Stratofortress takes off during Exercise Global Thunder 23, at Barksdale Air Force Base, L.a., April 16, 2023. Global Thunder is U.S. Strategic Command's annual field training and battle staff exercise. It trains Airmen to deter and if necessary, defeat a military attack against the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James Thompson)

Date Taken: 04.16.2023
Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US