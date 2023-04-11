B-52H Stratofortresses take off during Exercise Global Thunder 23, at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., April 16, 2023. The exercise provides training opportunities for U.S. Strategic Commands other mission areas: missile defense, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance; and combating weapons of mass destruction. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James Thompson)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2023 12:37
|Photo ID:
|7743879
|VIRIN:
|230416-F-WW236-1055
|Resolution:
|3216x2144
|Size:
|314.58 KB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Barksdale participates in Global Thunder 23 [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt James Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
