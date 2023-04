Barksdale participates in Global Thunder 23

Airman 1st Class Ulises Perez, crew chief with the 96th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, detangles a static ground cord during Global Thunder 23, at Barksdale Air Force Base, La. Global Thunder is U.S. Strategic Command's annual field training and battle staff exercise. It trains Airmen to deter and if necessary, defeat a military attack against the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James Thompson)

