Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Barksdale participates in Global Thunder 23 [Image 5 of 8]

    Barksdale participates in Global Thunder 23

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. James Thompson 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Capt. Corbin Boodee, aircraft commander with the 69th Bomb Squadron, conducts pre-flight checks during Global Thunder 23, at Barksdale Air Force Base, La. Global Thunder is U.S. Strategic Command's annual field training and battle staff exercise. It trains Airmen to deter and if necessary, defeat a military attack against the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James Thompson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2023
    Date Posted: 04.17.2023 12:37
    Photo ID: 7743828
    VIRIN: 230414-F-WW236-1103
    Resolution: 6439x4293
    Size: 1.99 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Barksdale participates in Global Thunder 23 [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt James Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Barksdale participates in Global Thunder 23
    Barksdale participates in Global Thunder 23
    Barksdale participates in Global Thunder 23
    Barksdale participates in Global Thunder 23
    Barksdale participates in Global Thunder 23
    Barksdale participates in Global Thunder 23
    Barksdale participates in Global Thunder 23
    Barksdale participates in Global Thunder 23

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Defenders
    2nd Bomb Wing
    Global Thunder 23
    GT 23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT