Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Barksdale participates in Global Thunder 23 [Image 4 of 8]

    Barksdale participates in Global Thunder 23

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. James Thompson 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Haley Dingwall, close-in sentry assigned to the 5th Security Forces Squadron, guards an entry control point during Global Thunder 23, at Barksdale Air Force Base, La. The ability to credibly convey the readiness and lethality of U.S. forces is a key component of strategic deterrence (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James Thompson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2023
    Date Posted: 04.17.2023 12:37
    Photo ID: 7743826
    VIRIN: 230414-F-WW236-1050
    Resolution: 5136x7704
    Size: 4.4 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Barksdale participates in Global Thunder 23 [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt James Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Barksdale participates in Global Thunder 23
    Barksdale participates in Global Thunder 23
    Barksdale participates in Global Thunder 23
    Barksdale participates in Global Thunder 23
    Barksdale participates in Global Thunder 23
    Barksdale participates in Global Thunder 23
    Barksdale participates in Global Thunder 23
    Barksdale participates in Global Thunder 23

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Defenders
    Barksdale AFB
    Global Thunder 23
    GT 23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT