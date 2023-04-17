Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Barksdale participates in Global Thunder 23 [Image 1 of 8]

    Barksdale participates in Global Thunder 23

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. James Thompson 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    A defender with the 5th Bomb Wing watches as a B-52H Stratofortress takes off during Global Thunder 23, at Barksdale Air Force Base, La. The exercise provides training opportunities for U.S. Strategic Commands other mission areas: missile defense, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance; and combating weapons of mass destruction. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James Thompson)

    Date Taken: 04.14.2023
    Date Posted: 04.17.2023 12:37
    Photo ID: 7743818
    VIRIN: 230414-F-WW236-1004
    Resolution: 4754x3169
    Size: 1.44 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Barksdale participates in Global Thunder 23 [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt James Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Defenders
    Barksdale AFB
    Global Thunder 23
    GT 23

