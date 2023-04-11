Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Warrior Toughness Nine at Recruit Training Command [Image 6 of 7]

    Warrior Toughness Nine at Recruit Training Command

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Stephane Belcher 

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    Recruits go through Warrior Toughness Nine, a first line of effort in developing a lethal warfighting force, at Freedom Hall, Recruit Training Command (RTC) Great Lakes, IL. This group exercise event is designed to challenge the recruits physically, spiritually, and mentally to test their individual holistic toughness while strengthening connections to self, shipmates and mentors. Boot camp is approximately 10 weeks and all enlistees into the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. Training includes five warfighting competencies of firefighting, damage control, seamanship, watchstanding, and small arms handling and marksmanship along with physical fitness and lessons in Navy heritage and core values, Warrior Toughness, Life Skills, teamwork and discipline. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Rashawn Lynch).

    Date Posted: 04.17.2023 11:05
    This work, Warrior Toughness Nine at Recruit Training Command [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Stephane Belcher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Recruit Training Command
    Recruit Division Commanders

