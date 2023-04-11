Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Museum supports 61st National Junior Science and Humanities Symposium [Image 4 of 4]

    Naval Museum supports 61st National Junior Science and Humanities Symposium

    NORFOLK , VA, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2023

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Hampton Roads Naval Museum

    Norfolk, Va. (April 13, 2023) Students and chaperones from the 61st National Junior Science and Humanities Symposium participate in a history scavenger hunt in the gallery of the Hampton Roads Naval Museum. The 61st National Junior Science and Humanities Symposium (NJSHS), was held in Virginia Beach, Virginia on April 12-15, 2023. The symposium brings together over 200 high school students who qualify by submitting and presenting original scientific research papers in regional symposiums held at universities nationwide. The symposium is administered by the National Science Teaching Association (NSTA) in partnership with Naval Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (Naval STEM) which is part of the Office of Naval Research; DOD STEM; Army Educational Outreach Program and Air Force STEM.
    The Hampton Roads Naval Museum is one of ten U.S. Navy museums reporting to the Naval History and Heritage Command. The museum is located in Downtown Norfolk, Virginia and is free to visit. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

