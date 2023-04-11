Norfolk, Va. (April 13, 2023) Students and chaperones from the 61st National Junior Science and Humanities Symposium participate in a history scavenger hunt in the gallery of the Hampton Roads Naval Museum. The 61st National Junior Science and Humanities Symposium (NJSHS), was held in Virginia Beach, Virginia on April 12-15, 2023. The symposium brings together over 200 high school students who qualify by submitting and presenting original scientific research papers in regional symposiums held at universities nationwide. The symposium is administered by the National Science Teaching Association (NSTA) in partnership with Naval Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (Naval STEM) which is part of the Office of Naval Research; DOD STEM; Army Educational Outreach Program and Air Force STEM.

The Hampton Roads Naval Museum is one of ten U.S. Navy museums reporting to the Naval History and Heritage Command. The museum is located in Downtown Norfolk, Virginia and is free to visit. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).



IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.13.2023 Date Posted: 04.17.2023 11:04 Photo ID: 7743556 VIRIN: 230413-N-TG517-595 Resolution: 4549x3757 Size: 0 B Location: NORFOLK , VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naval Museum supports 61st National Junior Science and Humanities Symposium [Image 4 of 4], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.